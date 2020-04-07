Charges have been filed with the 1st District Court against a Lehi man with a lengthy criminal history accused of stealing a truck in Logan.
David Lee Kay, 29, has been charged with second-degree felony theft and a warrant was issued for his arrest on March 31.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a Logan man posted a classified advertisement for his pickup truck on a popular Utah website. On March 8, Kay contacted the man on Facebook asking to rent the vehicle for a day to tow a boat to Eagle Mountain. Police wrote Kay offered $50, a full tank of gas and agreed to return the truck the following morning.
The next day, according to the affidavit, Kay sent a message to the owner that he was having a mechanic look at the truck’s electrical system and was running behind. After multiple unanswered messages from the truck’s owner, Kay sent a final message claiming to be on his way back. However, the truck was never returned and the owner reported the truck as stolen.
Law enforcement in Lehi told local police that Kay had moved from his Lehi address nearly 10 months prior. According to the affidavit, law enforcement doesn’t know where Kay is residing and the truck remains unrecovered.
Between 2010 and 2011, Kay was charged with several property crimes including auto burglaries and robberies with gang enhancements; he was convicted of first-degree burglary, second-degree aggravated assault and third-degree theft in 2011.
According to an affidavit filed with the 4th District Court, police alleged Kay broke into a woman’s home, hit her with a "club," choked her unconscious and tied her hands and feet with an electric cord. Kay stole the victim’s car, a TV and several other items during the incident, police wrote.
Kay was sentenced to 1 to 15 years in the Utah State Prison for the incident.