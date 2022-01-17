An arrest was made in Lewiston over the weekend after authorities found a 29-year-old had been clubbed in the head during a spat with a sibling.
Serena Frazier, 27, was arrested and booked into the Cache County Jail on suspicion of third-degree aggravated assault. Formal charges have yet to be filed.
On Saturday, Cache County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an initial report of a possible stabbing at a home in Lewiston. Upon arrival, according to an affidavit filed with the 1st District Court, deputies found the alleged victim holding a towel to his head with blood on his face and arms. Frazier was believed to be inside the home and potentially armed.
Frazier ultimately exited the home and was compliant with the deputies’ commands while her family was being sheltered behind a law enforcement vehicle. Deputies wrote she had blood on her arms, pants and jacket.
After a series of interviews, deputies indicated Frazier engaged in a physical altercation with the alleged victim but a stabbing never occurred. Deputies wrote Frazier admitted to hitting the alleged victim in the head with a cane resulting in a laceration.
According to a statement from the Cache County Sheriff’s office, the head wound was significant but the alleged victim was treated at the scene and released from medical care.
According to documents filed with the court, Frazier was granted release on a $5,000 unsecured bond.