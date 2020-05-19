Charges were filed on Tuesday against a former Cache Valley man accused of stealing over $130,000 in monthly retirement payments.
Jerry Lee Gillespie, 48, faces one count of second-degree felony theft. Gillespie is currently incarcerated in the Utah State Prison for unrelated charges from 2019.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the 1st District Court, Alta Bank reported an incident of fraud to Cache County Sheriff’s Office involving the Iowa Public Employees Retirement System. IPERS had deposited over $130,000 in an account for a deceased person, Reva Miller, and money was being withdrawn from her account in various ways since April 2012. An obituary shows Miller passed away the month prior.
Deputies wrote Gillespie is the grandson of Miller and had power of attorney for her as well. Bank statements provided by the bank show the deposited IPERS funds being withdrawn, transferred to other accounts and debited in Gillespie’s and another family member’s name.
In multiple recorded phone calls from the prison, deputies wrote, Gillespie openly discusses IPERS and the money. Deputies wrote Gillespie discussed hiding money and making sure it will be available when he is released from prison.
Gillespie was sentenced to two concurrent terms of zero-to-five years for assault and firearms charges following a standoff with SWAT near Newton Dam. Gillespie allegedly had several firearms and stated he would “shoot it out” with law enforcement if they approached.
Prior to the standoff, it was also alleged Gillespie held a nail gun to a woman’s head and had a physical altercation with a neighbor over a handgun — the gun discharged three times during the fight, deputies wrote.
An initial appearance has yet to be scheduled.