A Lewiston man already facing a slew of theft-related charges was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of additional mail thefts.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Travis Goodwin, 52, was pulled over for a tail-light violation. In Goodwin’s vehicle deputies found multiple checks suspected to be forged, mail and gift cards all believed to be stolen from homes in northern Cache Valley.
The affidavit states deputies requested a warrant to search Goodwin’s residence. In the home, Deputies found a black garbage can “full of mail” from various locations in Cache Valley, Box Elder County and Idaho. Several credit cards, checks and shipping boxes were also found during the search.
“Travis had mail belonging to at least 35 individuals living in Cache county, Richmond, And Lewiston,” Deputies wrote.
Currently, Goodwin has five pending cases involving thefts in Cache Valley. In those five cases, Goodwin faces nearly 40 charges including two counts of second-degree theft, four counts of third-degree forgery, and nine counts of class-A mail theft. Documents filed with the 1st District Court allege that Goodwin stole mail, forged checks and burglarized a vehicle and two storage units.
As part of a deal with Cache County prosecutors, Goodwin was released on his own recognizance in March in exchange for waiving his continued preliminary hearing. Documents filed with the 1st District Court state a no-bail warrant was issued for Goodwin’s arrest on April 2 after he failed to report for a drug test and a scheduled appointment with probation services.
Goodwin is currently being held in the Cache County Jail on no bail. Formal charges for the recent arrest have yet to be filed.