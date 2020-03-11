A Lewiston man accused of multiple mail thefts and storage unit burglaries pleaded not guilty and waived his continued preliminary hearing on Wednesday.
As part of a deal for waiving his preliminary hearing in 1st District Court on Wednesday, it was agreed Travis Goodwin could be released on his own recognizance. The conditions of his release require pretrial supervision and begin treatment for controlled substances.
Goodwin, 51, faces nearly 40 charges that span five cases, including two counts of second-degree theft, two counts of third-degree burglary and four counts of third-degree forgery.
A preliminary hearing for two of the five cases was held on Feb. 27, where Goodwin was bound over for trial on the bulk of the charges and bail was set at $7,400. Three class-A misdemeanor mail theft charges were dismissed while another mail theft charge was enhanced to a second-degree felony. The remaining cases were continued by Judge Brian Cannell due to specific officers being unable to testify that day.
Goodwin is expected to appear in court again on April 20.
According to police testimony, officers pulled Goodwin over for registration that had been expired for three months and were going to tow the vehicle. Police said they found three Utah drivers licenses in the vehicle, several pieces of stolen mail and a check worth almost $9,000 made out to another person. Goodwin was searched during the stop, yielding drug paraphernalia.
Police also responded to a report of a burglarized storage unit with items missing. Officers later found another unit that had been broken into. According to police testimony, officers found the items at an address in Lewiston where Goodwin was living; the stolen items were valued at almost $9,000 by the owners.
Officers told the court they did not cross-check the value of the items. Defense attorney Diane Pitcher told the court she believed the items — Matchbox cars and lightbulbs valued at hundreds of dollars — were priced too high.
“I think a lot of them are way overvalued,” Pitcher told the court.
Another case alleges Goodwin burglarized a vehicle and stole a wallet. Though police have been unable to find the wallet, officers allege Goodwin used the wallet’s contents at Walgreens and have still footage of him at the store.