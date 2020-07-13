A Lewiston man charged with multiple counts of mail theft and burglary was sentenced to jail and probation on Monday.
Travis D Goodwin, 52, was sentenced to 330 days in the Cache County Jail with credit for 158 days served. Additionally, Judge Brian Cannell ordered Goodwin to complete three years of probation and pay restitution.
Prior to sentencing, Goodwin told the court he was sorry for his behavior and he was prepared to change his life.
“I’m truly sorry for my actions,” Goodwin said. “I'm asking for a chance — one last chance.”
Cache County prosecutor Barbra Lachmar told the court she was prepared to recommend prison for Goodwin. The only consideration that “softens my heart,” Lachmar said was that Goodwin could potentially benefit from mental health treatment.
“He is absolutely a candidate to go back to prison,” Lachmar told the court. “I was honestly quite stunned by his conduct.”
Cannell addressed other allegedly squandered opportunities offered to Goodwin and said there would be no additional chances for him. If not successful in probation, Cannell said he would be out of tools to help Goodwin and he would be sent to prison.
“You went right back to criminal behavior,” Cannell said. “You violated people.”
In January, Goodwin was arrested and charged with nearly 40 charges spanning five separate cases, including two counts of second-degree theft, two counts of third-degree burglary and 13 counts of class-A mail theft, in addition to other felony and misdemeanor charges. As part of a deal for waiving his continued preliminary hearing in March, Goodwin was released on his recognizance. Nearly one month later, Goodwin was arrested and charged with new counts of mail theft — one third-degree felony and nine class-A misdemeanors.
Documents filed with the 1st District Court state Cache County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched Goodwin’s vehicle after being pulled over for a tail-light violation. Deputies found multiple allegedly forged checks in addition to mail and gift cards all purportedly stolen from homes in northern Cache Valley. Deputies requested a warrant to search Goodwin’s residence where they found a black garbage can “full of mail” from various locations in Cache Valley, Box Elder County and Idaho. Several credit cards, checks and shipping boxes were also found.
“Travis had mail belonging to at least 35 individuals living in Cache County, Richmond, and Lewiston,” Deputies wrote.
According to testimony from law enforcement, items were found in the residence from two burglarized storage units valued at $9,000. It was also alleged Goodwin burglarized a vehicle and stole a wallet in another incident.
Goodwin pleaded guilty in May to six felonies: two counts of third-degree unlawful acquisition of a financial card, third-degree burglary, third-degree mail theft, third-degree forgery, and second-degree theft. The remaining charges were dismissed.
Goodwin is currently being held in the Cache County Jail.