An 18-year-old accused of being involved in a fight that resulted in a shooting in June made his initial appearance in 1st District Court on Monday.
Alonzo Pacheco has been charged with one count of third-degree rioting and two counts of second-degree possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, an 18-year-old male victim wound up being shot through the right forearm with the bullet grazing his skull “causing a sizable laceration on the top of his head” after a fight in Logan.
Witnesses told police the alleged victim had arranged to fight another individual. During the altercation, police wrote, four others “jumped” the alleged victim; when witnesses tried to intervene, an individual pulled a firearm, pointed it at the witnesses, then leveled the gun at the alleged victim and fired a single shot. Police wrote that a search of the alleged victim’s phone revealed Snapchat messages indicating a fight had been with Pacheco.
Advertisement
On Aug. 1, officers took another man into custody as part of an investigation into an assault in downtown Logan involving a firearm. Police wrote in the affidavit that a search of the man’s phone showed pictures of Pacheco holding two firearms — a “Glock brand” and the other of unknown make and model but with an extended magazine.
Cache County prosecutor Clark Harms asked for Pacheco to be held on a no-bail status because he had been a fugitive out of the juvenile court for first-degree felonies. Harms also indicated Pacheco had felonies in a juvenile court outside of the state.
Public defender Joe Saxton was appointed to represent Pacheco somewhat provisionally and asked for some form of reasonable bail; Saxton told the court he and other attorneys in his office had conflicts of interest because they had been appointed to represent co-defendants in the case.
Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered Pacheco to be held without bail.