Cache Valley businessman Justin Hamilton was sentenced to three years’ probation for one felony count of obstruction of proceedings before departments and agencies, according to documents filed in United States District Court.
According to a document from Jan. 8, Hamilton paid in full over $100,000 of restitution prior to sentencing. Prosecutors agreed to recommend a no-jail sentence if restitution was paid in full by the time of sentencing. However, if restitution hadn’t been paid, it would have been recommended Hamilton serve a custodial sentence of one year and a day incarceration.
Defense attorney Gregory Skordas said the case paused for a time so Hamilton could get money for restitution. Over the holiday season, Hamilton was able to earn enough to pay it in its totality. It’s rare to get 100% of restitution paid upfront, Skordas said.
“He did everything he could to make it right,” Skordas said.
On June 20, 2019, Hamilton entered a guilty plea to the charge. It was alleged Hamilton was aware of a Department of Labor investigation regarding wage and hour violations occurring at Cafe Sabor Restaurants. According to documents filed in U.S. District Court, Hamilton allegedly entered into an agreement with the Department of Labor to pay over $125,000 in back wages and liquidated damages — he then emailed checks with forged endorsements to workers “purporting to show compliance with the Settlement Agreement.”