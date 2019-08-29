The September trial date for a local naturopathic physician charged with child sex abuse was postponed this week because his trial date conflicts with an unrelated federal case in Salt Lake City.
Brevan B. Baugh, 42, was arrested in July 2018 after the Cache County Sheriff’s Office received a report of alleged sexual abuse. Soon after his arrest, he was charged with two counts of two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
Baugh, a naturopathic physician and owner of Naturopathic Medical in Providence, has since bailed out of jail.
His case was set for a final pretrial conference this week in advance of his trial that was set for Sept. 19-20.
However, defense attorney Gregory Skordas is currently in the middle of a multi-week federal jury trial currently scheduled to conclude next week.
Baugh’s final pretrial court date has been reset for Sept. 10 and the jury trial will be rescheduled on a later date.