LOGAN — A 28-year-old local man has been charged with numerous sex crimes against minors after agreeing to meet a vigilante adult posing as an underage girl online who staged a sting operation that was recorded and provided to law enforcement, court records show.
Although police used the private sting operation to build a case against the suspect, they are asking local residents to refrain from staging similar activities and leave police work to police.
Alexander Joseph Chesley, of Richmond, faces 10 second-degree felony counts of sexually exploiting a minor and one second-degree felony charge of enticing a minor via the internet following a Logan City Police Department investigation launched last month, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed with the 1st District Court.
The affidavit addresses a Feb. 13 sting operation in which a citizen seemingly took the law into their own hands and posed as a 15-year-old girl when interacting with Chesley online.
The citizen contacted the Logan City Police Department after conducting the meetup to report that they had been posing as the teenager online as a means to locate people who would try to entice or lure children to engage in sexual activity, police wrote. The citizen told officers a man, later identified as Chesley, sent a nude photograph and agreed to meet at a location in Cache Valley to engage in sexual acts, said police, adding that Chesley arrived, however, to find the citizen waiting to confront him and record the interaction.
The citizen provided police with chat logs of the online communication and video of the confrontation. The affidavit also states police identified Chesley in the video using facial recognition software provided by the state of Utah.
The citizen who reported the incident to police was not identified in the affidavit, nor was the meeting location disclosed.
Logan police detectives on March 22 brought Chesley into the police station for questioning, during which he “admitted that he had performed the chats and arranged to meet with who he thought was a 15-year-old female for sex,” the affidavit states.
Police say Chesley also admitted during the interview he was attracted to underage girls and used child pornography terms to search for pornography online.
Police obtained a search warrant for Chesley’s phone, which resulted in the discovery of 10 pornographic images depicting children that appeared to be between the ages of 7 and 13, as well as numerous search history terms or keywords related to child pornography, the affidavit states.
Chesley was arrested on Friday and booked into at the Cache County Jail, court records show. He appeared in court on Monday, during which bondable bail was set at $10,000.
He is due back in court on April 6 for a hearing to determine if and when a preliminary hearing should be scheduled.
If convicted of all 11 felony charges against him, Chesley faces one-to-15 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine on each count.
Logan Police Assistant Chief Jeff Simmons, when contacted by phone Tuesday, said the department loves the public’s help in battling local crime, but he encouraged local residents to refrain from replicating what the citizen did in this recent case. Simmons added when police conduct similar sting operations, they are always done with extensive planning and under circumstances in which even armed police officers can remain safe.
“In an incident like this, it would be much better for the public to report it to us and then let us take action,” Simmons said. “Generally, we would ask that the public don’t take action in situations like this simply because of the inherent dangers involved."