The Cache County Chambers were filled with law enforcement officers and their families on Tuesday evening as Cache County Council Chair Barbara Tidwell read a proclamation establishing county recognition of May 15 through May 21 as Law Enforcement Week and May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day.
Though the occasion has been nationally celebrated since the early ‘60s, the proclamation was intended to express the importance of law enforcement specifically in Cache County.
“It is important that all citizens know and understand the duties, responsibilities, hazards and sacrifices of their law enforcement agency and that members of our law enforcement agency recognize their duty to serve the people by safeguarding life and property, by protecting them against violence and disorder and by protecting the innocent against deception and the weak against oppression,” Tidwell read from the proclamation.
The entirety of the proclamation is available on Cache County’s website.
Tidwell’s announcement came after the sheriff’s office demonstrated a formal presentation of the colors and before Sheriff Chad Jensen presented numerous awards to law enforcement officers for their actions over the past year.
“I’m honored to be able to be here and present our staff to you,” Jensen said. “They do so many great things all year long.”
Jensen awarded multiple deputies for actions they took during incidents within the past year. Deputy Michael Christiansen was awarded an outstanding achievement award for evacuating portions of the jail and putting out a fire when unseen smoldering laundry began to produce smoke. Deputy Skylar Limb was given a medal of valor for his key role in apprehending and recapturing an escaped inmate. Deputies Colby Nielson, Dallin Burt and Sage Peery were given lifesaving ribbons for administering Narcan to an unresponsive inmate, consequently saving their life. Deputies Matt Hansen and Enrique Meza were also given life saving ribbons for saving the life of an individual moments before the person completed suicide.
Many others received awards as well. Sergeant Virgil Hutton, Deputy Cordell Ballard, Deputy Jaquelyn Kessel, Deputy Zach Checketts, Sergeant Chad Kerr, Deputy Jamie McClain, Deputy Rhett Garr, Deputy Bryce Chesnut, Deputy Kolter Cottle, Deputy Brandon Muir, Kristy Blauer, Deputy Brittani Egbert and Jennifer Roos all received unit citations. Deputy Michael Hepworth, Deputy Kevin Schaaf and Deputy Dallas Neibert received lifesaving awards.
Deputy Mike Richardson was recognized as deputy of the year while Greg Hughes, Greg Hartly and Jeff Hartley were given the sheriff’s medal.
Detective Keven Bennett, Deputy Jonathon Major and Sergeant Shannon George received outstanding achievement awards.
“There are dozens and dozens, if not hundreds, of other great acts of valor and accomplishments that all of our deputies have had throughout the whole year,” Jensen said. “It would be impossible to rein all those in, but these awards tonight are exceptional cases, and I’m proud of all of our deputies here tonight and I’m proud of our office.”