Cache County prosecutor Spencer Walsh has been appointed as a judge for the 1st District Court.
Gov. Gary Herbert appointed Walsh to the bench on Friday, according to a press release. If confirmed by the Utah Senate, Walsh will fill the vacancy left by Judge Thomas Willmore, who retired on Feb. 16 after spending over 20 years as a judge in the 1st District.
“Spencer Walsh will be an exceptional addition to the First District Court,” Herbert stated in a press release. “He has distinguished himself as a knowledgeable, thoughtful attorney and his experience and skills will make him a welcome addition to the bench.”
Walsh received a juris doctor degree from the J. Reuben Clark College of Law at Brigham Young University and holds a bachelor’s in anthropology. He served as a deputy county attorney for the Cache County Attorney’s Office for around five years and was deputy prosecuting attorney for the West Valley City Attorney’s Office.
“I am honored and humbled to be appointed by Gov. Herbert as a First District Court judge,” Walsh stated in the press release. “If confirmed, I commit to serve my community and the State of Utah with integrity, fairness, and respect.”
Senator Todd Weiler, the chair of the Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee, said a notice will be issued announcing a 10-day public comment period before Walsh’s confirmation hearing. Weiler said it was possible the hearing could take place on the third Wednesday of September or the third Wednesday of October.
Weiler said interested parties can view the hearings and meetings online and anticipated the committee would confirm if time allowed.
“We actually confirmed two new judges last month,” Weiler said. “We did the confirmation committees online and then, when we voted on the Senate floor, about half the senators were there and half of them were online. So we’ll probably follow that same procedure.”