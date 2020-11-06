Two Logan residents have been indicted on capital murder charges in connection with the slaying of a New Hampshire couple in Texas over a year ago.
Adam Curtis Williams, 34, and Amanda Noverr, 33, have both been charged by a Kleberg County, Texas, grand jury with first-degree capital murder.
The new indictment filed with the 105th District in the State of Texas alleges Williams and Noverr knowingly caused the death of James and Michelle Butler by shooting them with a firearm.
According to an affidavit for an arrest warrant filed with the court, on Oct. 28, 2019, the bodies of the Butlers were located on a beach in Kleberg County in what authorities would later describe as a “shallow grave.” The Butlers’ truck and camping trailer, according to the document, were believed to have been stolen by Williams and Noverr and a warrant was issued for the couple’s arrest on Nov. 5, 2019 for the alleged theft.
According to Kleberg County authorities, Williams and Noverr then crossed the border into Mexico. They were detained in Piedras Negras and extradited back to Texas. On Nov. 6, Williams was booked into the Kleberg County Jail, while Noverr was booked two days later. Both were held on $1 million bond and charged with multiple theft and evidence-tampering felonies, but prosecutors declined at that time to file homicide charges.
According to the indictment for the initial charges, Williams and Noverr were aware a murder had taken place when they “intentionally and knowingly” buried the bodies of the Butlers in an effort to impair an investigation. It’s also alleged Williams and Noverr were in possession of a 9mm handgun made by an East Coast gun manufacturer.
Williams is currently being held in the Kleberg County Jail. He has two pending cases in the State of Utah — he faces first-degree sexual assault and first-degree felony aggravated assault charges in those cases. Noverr is currently in custody in San Patricio County Jail around 60 miles away.
Speaking in strict generalities due to a gag order in the case, Kleberg County District Attorney John Hubert said some jury trials are being set for the new year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and most court proceedings are being held via video conference call.
“Every court has to submit a court’s plan on how they will conduct trials and have it approved,” Hubert said. “I don’t know if we have one approved yet — I do know the court is working on it.”
In Kleberg County, Hubert said gag orders are fairly common in high-profile cases. He said facts of the case released to the public may harm trial fairness in a jurisdiction of 30,000.
“We have a small jury pool,” Hubert said. “We have to be very careful that they don’t hear any facts or anything that would otherwise predispose them one way or another to a verdict.”
According to the Kleberg County District Clerk’s office, court appearances for Williams and Noverr have yet to be scheduled.