Logan High School students attending an outdoor dance on Friday were briefly secured inside the school after law enforcement received a report of domestic dispute involving a firearm nearby.
Around 8 p.m. on Friday, according to Cache County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Doyle Peck, dispatch received a 911 call reporting a male had threatened a female with a “Glock nine” near The Beehive Pub & Grill.
Peck said law enforcement responded and set up containment in the area but were unable to corroborate the 911 report. According to Peck, officers made contact with folks in the restaurant and others in the surrounding area to no avail.
“They were never able to find anything,” Peck said.
In circumstances where a caller’s safety may be at risk, Peck said officers may ping a phone to find its location. In this instance, Peck said the unknown caller’s phone had been turned off and its last known location could only be narrowed to a 9-mile radius.
In an email to parents and students, Shana Longhurst, the communications specialist for the Logan City School District, wrote that the students attending the dance had been moved inside while officials secured the building and initiated a hall check. After receiving confirmation from officers that there wasn’t a present threat, Longhurst wrote, the hall check was lifted and the dance carried on.
The ordeal for the students lasted approximately 17 minutes, according to Longhurst’s email.
Logan City Police Chief Gary Jensen said students were not locked down, but rather moved inside as a precautionary measure. Jensen said the sheriff’s office was helping cover the Logan area at the time due to an awards event involving Logan City officers. Peck said the case had since been turned back over to the Logan police.
Though the circumstances behind the initial report are currently unknown, Peck mentioned the prospect of it being a crank call.