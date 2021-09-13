Logan High school endured a short lockdown on Monday after police say a man held two teenage girls at gunpoint over bicycle he believed had been stolen.
According to a statement from the Logan City Police Department, officers responded to the school around 11 a.m. to a report of a man with a gun in front of the school. While en route, police wrote, a resource officer made contact with the man — later identified as Kristopher Egbert, 36, of Logan — at the front door of the school and the man did not have a firearm in his possession at that time. Egbert later told police that he had pointed a gun at the girls, according to the LCPD statement.
“Logan High School was placed in lock down for approximately 10 minutes while officers ensured they had the situation secured and the school was safe,” police wrote.
Police wrote Egbert confronted the two females about riding a bicycle stolen from his property.
“The male stopped and left the truck he was driving and confronted the females,” police wrote. “It was reported he confronted these two with a handgun, which pointed at them, commanding them to get off the bicycles and get on the ground.”
According to the statement, the females complied, then ran away while Egbert placed the bike in his pickup. Egbert then took a backpack one of the girls had left and started to walk toward the school.
A person who witnessed the confrontation told Egbert he couldn’t enter the school with a gun, police wrote. According to the statement, he didn’t have a gun at that time and said he had in his possession a cell phone.
Police wrote Egbert was cooperative with police and admitted to pointing a 9mm handgun at the girls, but left the gun in his truck when attempting to enter the school.
“It was determined the bicycle one female was riding was stolen from Egbert’s residence,” police wrote. “The theft of the bicycle is being investigated as well.”
Egbert was booked into the Cache County Jail on suspicion of third-degree aggravated assault and class-C disorderly conduct.
Court records indicated Egbert does not have a criminal history. Formal charges have yet to be filed.