Adam Curtis Williams, 35, of Cache Valley has reportedly accepted a plea deal in a Texas murder case.
According to a report from the Corpus Christi Caller Times on Wednesday, Williams is anticipated to plead guilty to charges after reaching a deal with Kleberg County prosecutors, taking the death penalty off the table and requiring life in prison without parole.
Williams is expected to go before the court on Nov. 10.
Prosecutors alleged Williams was involved in the murder of a New Hampshire couple who were buried in a shallow grave on Padre Island on the southern coast of Texas. Williams and co-defendant Amanda Noverr, 34, were taken into custody in Mexico and later extradited back to the United States. Williams and Noverr were both charged with first-degree capital murder by a Kleberg County grand jury.
The bodies of the Butlers were located on a beach in Kleberg County on Oct. 28, 2019, in what authorities would later describe as a “shallow grave.” The Butlers’ truck and camping trailer were believed by prosecutors to have been stolen by Williams and Noverr, and a warrant was issued for the couple’s arrest on Nov. 5, 2019 for the alleged theft.
According to Kleberg County authorities, Williams and Noverr then crossed the border into Mexico. They were detained in Piedras Negras and extradited back to Texas. On Nov. 6, Williams was booked into the Kleberg County Jail, while Noverr was booked two days later. Both were held on $1 million bond and charged with multiple theft and evidence-tampering felonies, but prosecutors declined at that time to file homicide charges.
According to the indictment for the initial charges, Williams and Noverr were aware a murder had taken place when they “intentionally and knowingly” buried the bodies of the Butlers in an effort to impair an investigation. It’s also alleged Williams and Noverr were in possession of a 9mm handgun made by an East Coast gun manufacturer.
Williams has two pending felony cases in Cache County and warrants issued for his arrest out of the 1st District Court.