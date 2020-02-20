A Logan man accused of strangling a woman to the point of unconsciousness during a domestic dispute received the maximum prison sentence on Thursday.
Benjamin Stoddard, 22, was sentenced 1 to 15 years in the Utah State Prison for each of two second-degree felonies, and zero to five years for each of two third-degree felonies. Judge Brian Cannell ordered the sentences to run concurrently.
Defense attorney Diane Pitcher told the court her law office had never spent more time preparing for a sentencing, going over multiple police reports, body cam footage and hours of the victim’s interview. According to Pitcher, the case was about Stoddard’s right to be a part of his family.
Pitcher said that Stoddard — being a young man in a “toxic relationship,” fearful he was losing his family — behaved very poorly and asked for a term of probation.
“I’m asking for justice,” Pitcher said, requesting that he be treated like similar defendants in similar cases. “The matrix says my client has overserved his time.”
Stoddard addressed the court briefly. He thanked his attorneys and said he was actually grateful for being incarcerated. He told the court he wanted to be a good example for people and show more love to others. He never intended to cause more harm, he said.
“I’m grateful that I could have the mindset to grow,” Stoddard told the court. “I’m grateful to be alive — I'm grateful (the victim) is alive.”
A close family member of Stoddard said he’d seen a dramatic change in Stoddard and doesn’t believe the incident represents who he is. He said Stoddard has many great qualities and potential.
“We love him,” He told the court. “We want to see him succeed.”
Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray told the court many of Stoddard’s statements about the victim and the incident “gravely concern the state.” Murray said Stoddard hadn’t taken responsibility for the trauma done to the victim and the child, despite claiming he’s learned self-control in all areas since being incarcerated.
“That’s a load of crap,” Murray told the court.
During the sentencing hearing, there was debate about whether or not Stoddard attempted to conceal the unconscious victim in a closed closet.
“He wasn’t trying to hide her,” Pitcher said, adding the door of the closet wasn’t closed.
Murray told the court, however, during the preliminary hearing it was stated the victim regained consciousness in the closet with the door closed.
Murray also provided to the court a copy of a poem Stoddard sent to the victim days before Thursday’s sentencing despite an active no-contact order. In her statement during the sentencing, the victim said Stoddard also left her a 12-minute voicemail placing blame on the victim for actions he might take.
Initially, the victim was not planning on addressing the court, but during a brief recess in the hearing, she changed her mind. She said she’s now afraid to go out in public for fear of being strangled. She said she was also aware Stoddard’s family would talk down about her.
“At this point,” the victim said, “I don’t care.”
Cannell said the challenge in the case is Stoddard’s cycle of violence — he had been convicted in a prior domestic violence case and violated probation. Cannell said he needed to see evidence Stoddard could be successful on probation.
“I don’t see that in this case,” Cannell said.
Cannell said it behooved him to protect the public and the victim going forward.
“I do believe there’s hope,” Cannell said. “I do believe there’s redemption.”
Stoddard pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated kidnapping and third-degree domestic violence in the presence of a child on Dec. 17. He had been charged with aggravated attempted murder, a first-degree felony, but the charge was ultimately amended.
After allegedly choking the victim unconscious, Stoddard took a phone from the victim’s pocket in addition to a computer. A probable cause affidavit states the alleged victim was packing a bag to leave the area, which upset Stoddard though he “did not yell.” The victim told law enforcement she was leaving the area for fear of Stoddard and believed he was trying to kill her during the incident.