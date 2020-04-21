A man accused of fatally stabbing his mother has been found incompetent to stand trial, at least for the time being.
On Monday, Shawn Ryan Andrews, 28, was ordered to be transferred from the Cache County Jail to the Utah State Hospital. A competency review hearing was scheduled for July 20.
According to documents filed with the 1st District Court, Andrews has been diagnosed with unspecified schizophrenia spectrum disorder in addition to auditory and visual hallucinations. Documents state he is unable to “understand or appreciate the charges against him” or to have appropriate conversations with his counsel.
Since December 2019, Andrews has undergone three competency evaluations. Two of the three evaluations found him incompetent to stand trial.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police responded to a 911 call from a neighbor reporting a stabbing at a North Logan apartment complex on Nov. 23. Police found Debra Andrews, 67, dead at the scene lying near the entrance of her apartment. Neighbors told police a man with a backpack fled the apartment and ran toward the North Logan Walmart.
Andrews was taken into police custody near 1200 North and Main Street in Logan. According to the affidavit, officers found a bloodied black backpack and knife that had been abandoned near the North Logan Walmart. Surveillance footage depicted Andrews discarding items and entering the store’s restroom for a short time, police wrote.
Andrews was booked into the Cache County Jail on Nov. 24.