A 52-year-old Logan man charged in connection with two Weber County bank robberies reportedly told authorities he learned how to rob a bank while serving time in a federal prison.
According to federal court documents, Anthony Thomas Murdzac was indicted on two counts of bank robbery.
He is currently being held in the Weber County Jail in custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, who arrested him June 29.
Murdzak allegedly visited the Wells Fargo Bank at 4301 South Harrison Blvd. in Ogden on June 4 and again on June 24.
In the June 4 robbery, Murdzac reportedly passed a note to the bank teller that said “This is a robbery” before he directed her to give him all of the loose $100 bills.
Three weeks later he returned to the same branch, where he allegedly approached a different bank teller with another note demanding money.
According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court of Utah, the tellers complied in each instance, giving Murdzac more than $8,000.
After the first robbery, a witness provided police with a description of the suspect vehicle, described as a late ‘90s or early 2000s model Dodge Ram truck with a silver metallic toolbox in the bed.
Then, after the second robbery, another witness provided police with a photo of the suspect and what appeared to be the same vehicle, the complaint states.
That information, along with a review of records from the Utah Division of Motor Vehicles led investigators to Murdzak, who was arrested in Logan on June 29 and booked into the Weber County Jail.
Murdzac was in possession of $1,510 in cash at the time of his arrest, the complaint states. He reportedly told police that was all he had left from the robberies.
Federal Court records also indicate Murdzac was convicted in 2010 of possession of stolen firearms. He was ordered to serve seven years in a federal prison; he served approximately four years in an Arizona prison. In early 2018 he was ordered to serve another four months after a series of parole violations.
While in prison, Murdzac said another inmate told him how to rob banks, although he was advised not to use a gun.
Murdzac is currently scheduled to enter a plea deal in the bank robbery case by Aug. 27 if that is his desire. Otherwise, he is scheduled for a three-day jury trial in September.