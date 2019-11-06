A Logan man wanted in connection with the deaths of a New Hampshire couple was arrested in Mexico on Wednesday, according to reports.
On Tuesday the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office in Texas released a photo believed to show Logan resident Adam Curtis Williams, 33, driving a vehicle belonging to James and Michelle Butler, whose bodies were found buried on Padre Island in Kleberg County last week. During a press conference, Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick stated that a felony arrest warrant had been issued for Williams reportedly on evidence that he'd stolen the truck.
On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office stated Williams had been detained in Mexico, according to multiple media outlets.
Also in the photo, the Sheriff's Office believes, is Smithfield resident Amanda Noverr, 32, whom they named a person of interest in the case.
Williams has two pending cases and three arrest warrants issued from the Logan District Court.
In August, Williams was charged with multiple felony assaults along with several misdemeanor charges. He was released on $9,600 bail with a promise to appear.
On Sept. 16, new charges emerged against Williams — object rape and forcible sodomy, both first-degree felonies; and forcible sexual abuse, a second degree felony. An affidavit for an arrest warrant said Williams had met the alleged victim previously through Tinder. According to the affidavit, when the alleged victim arrived at his home Williams was heavily intoxicated, verbally abusive and violent. An officer did successfully collect buccal swabs of William’s mouth while incarcerated in the Weber County Jail.
Judge Brian Cannell issued two no-bail bench warrants for his arrest.