A Logan man has been charged in connection with a near seven-hour standoff with SWAT last week.
Bryce Hellstern, 42, has been charged with second-degree possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and third-degree aggravated assault.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Logan City Police officers were dispatched to a report of a man barricaded in a shed at a Logan residence. Family members told police Hellstern was not being allowed to live in the home due to ongoing drug use. During a verbal exchange with a family member, it’s alleged Hellstern had a firearm in his hand and made threats to kill the person.
According to scanner traffic, family members told police Hellstern had been living in the shed on and off for a week. During negotiations, police provided Hellstern with a phone and a single cigarette to build rapport. Though during the standoff Hellstern denied having a gun, he admitted to having a firearm during negotiations according to the affidavit.
Near the end of the incident, according to scanner traffic, the shed caught fire with visible flames seen by law enforcement. Hellstern was extracted and firefighters extinguished the flames around 7 p.m. Officers requested warrants for the home and the shed.
Hellstern was booked into the Cache County Jail on Tuesday where he is currently being held.