Police say a 33-year-old Logan man sent lingerie and other items to a 17-year-old girl and later engaged in unlawful sexual activity with her.
Rajan Hennick was charged in 1st District Court with enticing a minor, two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a 17-year-old, and dealing in materials harmful to a minor.
According to an affidavit of arrest, the teen’s mother reportedly became suspicious and contacted police when she saw the box and discovered what was inside.
During the investigation, police say they discovered additional evidence on the girl’s phone and eventually learned Hennick and the girl had engaged in sexual activity and he had expressed a desire to do so again, in spite of being aware of her age, the affidavit states.
In addition, Hennick allegedly sent the girl a sexually explicit photo.
Hennick was booked into the Cache County Jail on Aug. 19 and bail was set at $20,000. He appeared in court with attorney Shannon Demler, who requested two weeks to learn more about the case and his client before deciding how to proceed.