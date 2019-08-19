A 19-year-old Logan man pleaded guilty in 1st District Court to taking “indecent liberties” with an 11-year-old girl and to taking sexually explicit photos in her presence and sharing them on an image-sharing website where they were viewed as far away as Australia.
Emanuel Zamora was charged last year with eight counts of voyeurism, a second-degree felony.
In a negotiated settlement with the Cache County Attorney’s Office, Zamora pleaded guilty to amended charges of sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony, and lewdness involving a child, a third-degree felony. The remaining six counts of voyeurism were dismissed.
According to court records, police in Queensland contacted Homeland Security’s Cyber Crimes Center in late August regarding possible sexual abuse of a child in Utah. Information was forwarded from Australia to the Homeland Security investigations office in Ogden, leading them to a residence in Logan.
The FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force executed a search warrant on that home in Logan on Sept. 19, and police interviewed Emanuel Zamora, who they say admitted to taking some photos of the child while she was sleeping and others while she was dressing.
Sentencing has been scheduled for Sept. 30.