LOGAN — On Monday, a Logan man facing multiple cases pleaded guilty to car theft, police evasion and several other charges.
Erasmo Garcia pleaded guilty to theft, a third-degree felony; failure to stop at the command of police, a third-degree felony; possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon, a class A misdemeanor; as well as other misdemeanor charges.
A misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia charge and a felony possession of a controlled substance charge were dismissed.
On Sept. 15, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant, Garcia led police on a high-speed chase with passengers present in the car. Reaching speeds up to 85 miles per hour in a 35 mile-per-hour zone, Garcia crashed the car into a wooden pole then exited the vehicle and fled from police on foot. The passengers received injuries and told police Garcia had been driving the car. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.
An affidavit for probable cause states several items believed to be stolen were found in the vehicle, as well as a BB gun painted black to resemble a firearm. The affidavit ambiguously describes the theft of the car involved in the crash. It states one of the owners of the vehicle noticed the car was missing the day before but didn’t report it. The owner was also working out some kind of deal with Garcia to “sell him the parts on the car since he wrecked it when he ran from Logan City Police.”
Prosecuting attorney Griffin Hazard said to the court that Garcia apparently had consent from the owners to have the car, but that consent was withdrawn and he then failed to return the vehicle.
Garcia is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 2.