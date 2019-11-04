LOGAN — A man sentenced to multiple prison terms pleaded guilty to a new felony charge on Monday.
Zachery Wood pleaded guilty to an assault by prisoner charge over an Oct. 29 incident — the day after he was sentenced to two concurrent terms of 1 to 15 years in the Utah State Prison for distribution of a controlled substance. The charge is a third-degree felony.
Judge Thomas L. Willmore sentenced Wood to zero to five years in the Utah State prison to run concurrent with his prior sentencing.
In a statement of fact to the court, prosecuting attorney Spencer Walsh said that after an argument with another inmate, Wood punched the inmate in the face, ultimately bloodying his nose. Wood said he was stressed after his sentencing and made a mistake.
“I snapped,” Wood said. “I forgot how hard I hit.”