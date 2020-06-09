A Logan man who pleaded guilty to multiple felonies after robbing a Logan pharmacy was sentenced to jail and probation on Monday.
Brad Thayne Bingham, 32, was sentenced to 210 days in the Cache County Jail and six years of probation. According to documents filed with the 1st District Court, the terms of Bingham’s probation include entering into a drug treatment program and to write a letter of apology to the victim.
The sentencing was continued last week so more information on treatment options could be presented to Judge Brian Cannell.
Bingham was arrested on March 5 after robbing the Intermountain Healthcare InstaCare pharmacy the day prior. Bingham entered the pharmacy wearing a hood and reflective sunglasses and, according to police, passed a note to a pharmacy employee demanding Xanax. Bingham told the employee not to press the panic alarm or notify police, that his friends were outside listening to a police scanner, and he would “take care of everyone in the building” if the employee didn’t oblige. Bingham gestured to his hip during the incident, alluding to a firearm, according to documents filed with the 1st District Court.
Bingham was arrested outside of his residence in possession of .45-caliber handgun and alprazolam matching the stolen dosages. He had been given around 470 individual pills valued at around $750, according to police.
According to a search warrant, police also found packages mailed to Bingham’s residence containing a combined 33 Xanax pills believed to be purchased on a dark web market through an app on his phone.
On March 30, Bingham pleaded guilty to third-degree possession of a firearm by a restricted person and third-degree possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He also pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery, which was amended from a first-degree felony. A class-B controlled substance charged was dismissed, according to court records.
Bingham is currently being held in the Cache County Jail and is scheduled to appear for a review hearing on Sept. 14.