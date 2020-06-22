A Logan man who has pleaded guilty to charges related to a lengthy standoff with SWAT was sentenced to jail and probation on Monday.
Bryce Douglas Hellstern, 42, was sentenced to 150 days in the Cache County Jail with credit for 105 days served in addition to a term of probation. It was also stated Hellstern may be granted early release if accepted into a treatment program. As part of a plea agreement, Hellstern was ordered to forfeit the handgun, knife and brass knuckles related to the incident. The charge may also be reduced to a misdemeanor pending successful completion of probation, according to documents filed with the 1st District Court.
Hellstern, who appeared via video conference call from the jail, apologized to his family and to the police for the incident and the stress it caused. Due to the “very scary” circumstances of Hellstern’s arrest, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck told the court she was surprised by the sentencing recommendation; she said it was likely due to Hellstern’s steps to modify his behavior.
Hellstern was initially charged with second-degree possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and third-degree aggravated assault. The charges were amended to a single third-degree count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person; he pleaded guilty to the amended charge on May 11.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed with the court, Logan City Police officers responded to a Logan residence after a report of a Hellstern being barricaded in a shed near the home. Police wrote that during a prior verbal exchange with a family member, Hellstern possessed a firearm and made threats to kill the person.
The standoff lasted for nearly seven hours. Though he initially denied possessing the handgun, during negotiations Hellstern admitted to having a firearm.
According to scanner traffic during the incident, Hellstern was extracted from the shed after it caught fire. Family told police he had been living in the shed on and off for around a week and had been denied the opportunity to live in the home.
Hellstern was booked into the Cache County Jail on April 7, where he is currently being held.