LOGAN, Utah — A man facing multiple felonies pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the Utah State Prison on Monday.
Zachery Wood was sentenced 1 to 15 years for each of two charges of distribution of a controlled substance and zero to five years for obstruction of justice. Wood had his probation revoked for other cases from 2016 and 2017.
Wood wanted to enter a guilty plea on Oct. 21, but Judge Thomas Willmore and defense attorney Mike McGinnis agreed Wood hadn’t had enough time to review his plea deal.
“I don’t care what he wants,” Willmore said to the court on Oct. 21.
On Sept. 19, Wood had approached by his probation officer at his home. Prosecuting attorney Spencer Walsh said the officer went to check the freezer and Wood went to the bathroom to dispose of contraband believed to be LSD. When Willmore asked Wood what specifically was flushed down the toilet, Wood said it was simply foil.
“Why would you flush foil?” Willmore said.
“Why not?” Wood said.
After a brief back and forth, Wood said he had flushed LSD.
“I know I’m going to prison,” Wood said to the court. “I just kind of want to get it over with.”
Wood spoke on his inability to complete drug court and probation — he said he wasn’t sure why he couldn’t succeed in those programs.
“I’m not the smartest guy — I do some pretty stupid things,” Wood said. “I want to do better.”
Willmore said Wood would receive no credit for time served.
“I like Zach,” Walsh said to the court, but was ultimately disappointed in Wood. “I hope he can change his life when he gets out of prison.”