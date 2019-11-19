LOGAN — A man who was sentenced to prison for aggravated sexual abuse of a child pleaded guilty to a similar charge in a new case.
On Tuesday, Trisden Smith pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony. Initially facing two charges, a plea deal allowed one charge to be dropped and for his sentence to run concurrently with his current sentence.
On May 7, Smith was sentenced 15 years to life in the Utah State Prison for aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
Though Smith wanted to be sentenced on Tuesday, Cache County prosecuting attorney Dane Murray expressed concern for the victim and the victim’s family. Murray said the family deserved the opportunity to be heard before the court.
Smith’s sentencing was scheduled for the morning of Dec. 17.