A Logan man wanted in connection to the murder of a New Hampshire couple has been extradited from Mexico.
On Nov. 6, Adam Curtis Williams, 33, was booked into Kleberg County Jail after being deported from Mexico for felony theft and assault charges. Bond has been set at $1 million.
According to a press conference by Kleberg County authorities, Amanda Noverr and her child are still being held in Mexico — though they are expected to be deported Nov. 7. Noverr is also being charged with felony theft.
At the time of this article, neither Williams nor Noverr has been charged with the murder of the New Hampshire couple.
Defense attorney Shannon Demler — who represents Williams in his Utah cases — said his Utah no-bail warrants and his federal parole hold will keep him in custody even if he were to make bond. Demler said Williams had been released from federal prison around a year ago for controlled substance and weapons charges.
With his current charges in Texas, Demler said Williams will likely be transported back to Utah as those charges are more egregious than felony theft.
“He will have to be brought back to deal with the charges here,” Demler said.
In August, Williams was charged with three felony assaults along with several misdemeanor charges. He was released on $9,600 bail with a promise to appear and did not show up for his subsequent court dates.
On Sept. 16, new charges were filed against Williams — object rape and forcible sodomy, both first-degree felonies; and forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. An affidavit for an arrest warrant said Williams had met the alleged victim previously through Tinder. According to the affidavit, when the alleged victim arrived at his home, Williams answered the door naked and heavily intoxicated. The affidavit describes verbally abusive and violent sexual behavior from Williams until he ultimately passed out from intoxication. Buccal swabs of William’s mouth were collected while he was incarcerated in the Weber County Jail.
Kleberg County Attorney John Hubert said in a press conference on Thursday that Williams is scheduled to appear in court in front of Judge Jack Pulcher on Nov. 8 at 8:30 a.m.