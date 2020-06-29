A Logan massage therapist accused of sexual assault made his initial appearance in 1st District Court on Monday.
Freddy Anthony Perales, 57, has been charged with first-degree object rape and two counts of second-degree forcible sexual abuse. Charges against Perales were filed last Wednesday and a warrant was issued for his arrest shortly thereafter.
Though Perales was not slated to appear in court, defense attorney Shannon Demler told the court Perales drove from California to Utah over the weekend to address the charges. Cache County prosecutor Spencer Walsh told the court that police had contacted Perales and encouraged him to appear to avoid arrest. Perales appeared in court via video conferencing from Demler’s office.
During the appearance, Walsh said there were concerns on behalf of the state after Perales told police he had performed the same massage technique on a “handful” of others in the Logan area. Walsh requested bail be set at $100,000 and that Perales turn himself in at the Cache County Jail.
Demler argued Perales had performed 150,000 massage treatments and had never faced any prior allegations. He asked for bail to remain at $40,000.
Judge Brian Cannell ordered bondable bail be set at $40,000; he ordered Perales not to perform any massage treatments, to remain in the Cache Valley area and relinquish any passports. Cannell also ordered Perales not to contact the alleged victim and to avoid her place of employment.
According to an affidavit for an arrest warrant, Logan City Police officers were contacted by the alleged victim who said she was sexually assaulted by Perales during an “energy massage.” Prior to the assault, police wrote the victim had attended Perales’ home 6 to 10 times to receive massage services.
On May 29, the affidavit states, Perales sexually assaulted the victim in various ways after telling the victim the massage technique would differ from what he had performed in the past.
“The victim felt uncomfortable, and Freddy Perales continued to tell her to relax, and he was a professional,” police wrote.
During a recorded phone call with Perales, police wrote he told the victim the technique was self-taught and that he apologized for “crossing boundaries.” According to police, Perales asked the victim to put it behind her and offered her remote services at no charge. In a message sent to the victim, the affidavit states Perales “begged for forgiveness” and said “it was going to destroy” the lives of his family.
Perales was booked into the Cache County Jail on Monday afternoon. His next court appearance was scheduled for July 6.