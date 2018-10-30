Amid questions and criticism from the public, a Logan City Police captain said officers weighed several factors and believe they made the right decisions in a two-hour standoff that ended peacefully in downtown Logan on Monday.
The incident began around 4:30 in the afternoon when an officer performed a traffic stop for a truck with suspected homemade license plates. The driver was David D’Addabbo, 63, a Cache County resident well known for his criticisms of government and his participation in the “sovereign citizen” movement.
Logan Police Capt. Tyson Budge said D’Addabbo had a firearm, and he told them he would rather die than go to jail, so police proceeded cautiously, leaving him in his vehicle and negotiating with him at a distance by phone as officers surrounded his truck.
D’Addabbo ultimately left his truck, unarmed, and was issued a citation for the license plate as well as failure to obey the lawful order of a police officer. He was not arrested at the time, which some observers on social media have questioned, considering how many officers were on scene.
Budge said the heavy police presence was justified because the man had in the past made threats against police, but so was his release since the situation was successfully defused, and they had no reason to believe he posed a continuing threat to the public.
“We feel like he put people in a dangerous situation, and we tried to resolve it as peacefully as we possibly could,” Budge said. “The outcome might not feel right, but it was the right thing to do at that time.”
Police had originally closed the road, but as they spoke with D’Addabbo and considered multiple other factors, including that D’Addabbo hadn’t threatened anyone but police officers, Budge said, the decision was made to reopen the road.
“Where he was parked and located, and we knew he was armed, possibly with a handgun, we felt like there was no way he was going to get out from where he was to endanger anybody else other than the officers,” Budge said. “And we had enough equipment and less lethal there to end it as quickly as we needed to if he was to pose a threat to anyone.”
The confrontation was highly visible because it lasted through rush hour traffic and occurred at the 7-Eleven near the busy intersection of 400 North and Main Street. Several passing motorists as well as onlookers standing on nearby properties witnessed the event.
Officers called the Cache County sheriff to help negotiate with D’Addabbo, because according to his “sovereign citizen” views, sheriffs are more legitimate as law enforcement officers due to being elected. Sheriff Chad Jensen arrived on scene and helped negotiate with D’Addabbo. Budge said he appreciates the assistance.
The confrontation came at a time when recent national headlines include such examples of extremism as a mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh and explosive devices mailed to news outlets and liberal politicians. Closer to home, a Logan man was arrested and charged with attempting to mail ricin to world leaders and top military officials.
Monday’s confrontation ended peacefully, but Budge said he understands that people can be on edge.
“There’s a lot of unrest right now, and we’re just going to try to treat people as peacefully as we can, to find a resolution to their concerns,” Budge said. “But sometimes they violate the law, and we have to take some action. And this is a case where he doesn’t feel like he’s obligated to license his vehicle, and unfortunately the state of Utah feels differently, and we’ll have to enforce that.”
The apparently homemade license plate on the truck D’Addabbo was driving bore the number 07041776, an apparent reference to July 4, 1776, the date the Declaration of Independence was formally adopted. It appears to have been printed with black ink on plain white paper. Above the number are the words “Agricultural/Ranch.”
D’Addabbo did not immediately respond to a phoned request for comment from The Herald Journal.
D’Addabbo regularly writes letters to the editor to newspaper expressing his views that the government at multiple levels is overstepping its constitutional bounds and is controlled by secret societies such as the Illuminati.
D’Addabbo was convicted of threatening a government agent in 2006 after he sent letters to an IRS employee saying he would be “tried by a jury and your penalty will be sought for it to be death by firing squad” if he didn’t cease tax-collection efforts against D’Addabbo.
A 2016 Herald Journal article about D’Addabbo conducting a peaceful demonstration outside the Historic Cache County Courthouse quoted him as saying he believes he’s been unfairly targeted by government agencies, including the IRS, because they wanted to stop his activism.
“I would fight them off legally because I know the law,” D’Addabbo was quoted as saying in the article. “People who stand up for constitutional rights are made to look like they are militant instead of lawful protesters who lawfully bear arms.”