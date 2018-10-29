The father of a young man who was killed in a DUI crash six months ago stood before Judge Thomas Willmore on Monday and described, in excruciating detail, the day he dressed his son for burial.
Minutes later, the mother of the accused jumped up with a scream of anguish and ran weeping from the courtroom after her son, Bradley M. Thompkins, was taken into custody.
The two families, who sat together in 1st District Court on Monday during sentencing, have developed a sort of friendship since that fateful April night when 23-year-old Michael Hunsaker was killed by a drunk driver.
“We’ve kind of become friends, partly because we realized that he has been given a life sentence, too,” Dean Hunsaker said when he addressed Judge Thomas Willmore. “Though we could be friends … there is a tremendous cost that has already been paid.”
Thompkins, convicted of automobile homicide and two felony DUIs, was ordered to serve one to 15 years in the Utah State Prison after the April 16 crash that was nothing short of horrific.
At 9 p.m. that night, the 26-year-old Thompkins was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Silverado truck, drunk and under the influence of drugs, when he went barreling past Logan High School on 100 West.
Police say he was traveling 80 miles an hour when he struck the Hunsakers’ car, and they later learned his blood alcohol content at the time was .018, just over twice the legal limit.
Michael’s mother, Lisa, was eastbound on 400 South. She stopped at the stop sign and then proceeded to cross the road.
The vehicle coming toward her was far enough away that she should have had plenty of time to cross, but police say that in the darkness, she had no way of judging the vehicle’s speed.
Thompkins’ truck slammed into the smaller car with an impact that shoved the car almost halfway down the block and drew people out of their homes to investigate.
His truck rolled and came to a stop when it wrapped around a tree.
Debris from the vehicles littered the roadway, the sidewalks and even some front yards, and the snow began to fall.
Two passengers in Thompkins’ truck fled from the scene of the crash but were later apprehended after a police search of the neighborhood. A total of 26 officers responded, Hunsaker told the judge.
When police and paramedics arrived on scene, bystanders were attempting CPR on Michael, but his father suspects he died instantly.
His mother and sister were transported to Logan Regional Hospital with serious injuries.
While Hunsaker still mourns the loss of his son, and Thompkins’ mother has suffered a devastation of her own, the two families have come together in a show of love and forgiveness that is not often witnessed inside the courtroom.
Hunsaker said he reached out to Thompkins and his mother one day after court, and Thompkins immediately expressed his very deep remorse for what happened. Since then, the families have supported one another through the hearings.