A man accused of attempting to murder family members was arraigned in 1st District Court on Monday.
Charles Leff, 64, has been charged with five counts of attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; four counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; and three misdemeanor charges related to a controlled substance.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 24, Leff allegedly attempted to murder family members in Mendon. Aware of the threat from Leff, another family member called the alleged victim’s wife and said Leff “was on his way over to her house with a gun to kill her and her family.” Sometime later, the alleged victim saw Leff driving by their house while calling 911.
“In the call you can hear (the victim’s) voice and the sheer terror,” Police wrote. “She describes that he has multiple guns with him in his car and has just driven past her house.”
Leff was pulled over by sheriff's office deputies and found in possession of multiple firearms, marijuana and a packed suitcase with his medications. He was arrested, interviewed and booked into the Cache County Jail.
In a prior incident, Cache County Prosecutor Griffin Hazard told the court Leff held a gun to the alleged victim’s head — the very thing Leff had seen his father do to his mother, according to the affidavit.
“Charles went on to tell me that he was a very angry and mean man, but his father was much worse,” police wrote. “He described his father putting a gun to his mother’s head at some point in his life and his father trying to hit one of his children in the head with a whiskey bottle.”
Hazard told the court that the incidents with the alleged victims, as well as statements made to law enforcement by Leff regarding property owned by Leff in Oregon, deemed him a public safety threat and a flight risk.
Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered Leff be held without bail.