A man accused of attempting to bite and headbutt deputies during an arrest pleaded guilty to amended charges on Tuesday.
Roger Dean Campbell, 42, pleaded guilty to class-B attempted assault by prisoner — the charge was amended from a third-degree felony. He also pleaded guilty to class-B interference with an arresting officer and class-C intoxication. Four remaining charges against Campbell were dismissed, including a single count of third-degree assault by prisoner.
Campbell appeared in 1st District Court via video conference from the Utah State Prison, where he is currently being held for parole violations for prior, unrelated convictions. Defense attorney Joseph Saxton told the court Campbell would likely be held in the prison for at least another year. Saxton said Campbell has been forthright and has accepted all punishment for his actions.
Campbell apologized to the court during his hearing on Tuesday. He also said he was highly intoxicated and didn’t remember the incident in granular detail.
“I was drunk and unruly,” Campbell said.
After entering his plea, Campbell elected to move forward with sentencing during the hearing. Judge Thomas Willmore sentenced Campbell to 73 days of incarceration with credit for time served and closed the case.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, Cache County deputies responded to a domestic dispute at a Mendon home where Campbell had been living since his release from the Utah State Prison in April. Deputies wrote Campbell was in a belligerent, defiant state and threw a wooden sculpture through a window of the home.
Campbell was found asleep with an estimated 30 empty beer cans on his bedside table when deputies arrived. Deputies wrote Campbell was compliant but became increasingly agitated after being placed in handcuffs. The affidavit states Campbell began yelling obscenities and trying to escape from custody.
Deputies attempted to place Campbell in a patrol truck when he “attempted to bite two of the deputies and head-butt them,” the affidavit states.
Once in the vehicle, deputies alleged Campbell began pushing the partition cage, pounding the window and trying to “break free of all restraints.” Campbell was ultimately restrained and transported to a local hospital by ambulance.
Campbell was booked into the Cache County Jail on May 2.