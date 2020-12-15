A man facing charges for money laundering and producing counterfeit currency now faces additional felonies in the 1st District Court.
Omar Carrillo-Delacruz, 33, appeared in court via video conference call from the Cache County Jail on Monday. He was charged with three additional counts of third-degree forgery.
A probable cause affidavit filed with the court alleges Carrillo-Delacruz and Ana Martinez, 32, entered a Hyde Park convenience store and attempted to make a purchase with counterfeit bills. Employees took photos of Carrillo-Delacruz’ vehicle and contacted dispatch, police wrote. Carrillo-Delacruz told police he was at the store, but was unaware the bills were fraudulent.
Martinez told officers “she got the money from Omar.” She also faces three counts of third-degree forgery.
Carrillo-Delacruz and Martinez were ordered to be held without bail during their initial appearances on the charges.
Carrillo-Delacruz was arrested on Dec. 9 and charged with 17 felonies: one count of second-degree money laundering, 14 counts of third-degree possession of a forged writing or device for writing and two counts of third-degree unlawful acquisition of a financial card without consent.
A probable cause affidavit filed with the court states Carrillo-Delacruz was part of a “criminal conspiracy of at least three individuals” who were allegedly producing counterfeit U.S. currency.
According to the affidavit, Cache County Sheriff’s Office deputies previously searched a Lewiston home where Carrillo-Delacruz “live for a short time.” Deputies found four printers, cotton paper and over $100 dollars in counterfeit currency in a “particular green bag and totes.”
Deputies wrote a search warrant revealed seven counterfeit $5 bills, torn-up pieces of other counterfeit bills and “excess paper.” Deputies found a similar printer at Carrillo-Delacruz’ residence and an “identical” green bag and totes in Carrillo-Delacruz’ belongings.
Deputies wrote that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security indicated Carrillo-Delacruz is being investigated for alleged involvement in an “identity theft ring” and is sought after by federal agents.