LOGAN, Utah — A man accused of defrauding Cache Valley and Box Elder farmers pleaded guilty on Tuesday.
Jonathon Robinson pleaded guilty to communications fraud, a third-degree felony, and faces up to $5,000 in fines and zero-to-five years in prison.
Robinson is accused of devising a scheme to defraud farmers in Richmond and Willard. An affidavit for an arrest warrant claims Robinson arranged for a third-party driver to pick up loads of hay in Richmond and deliver them to a ranch in Willard. Robinson agreed to pay the driver in bales of hay — two tons of hay for each load of hay transported. The affidavit states Robinson never paid the farmers in Richmond and sold the hay to the ranch in Willard for $140 a bale.
According to the affidavit, Robinson spent nearly all the money on probation fines and bills.
On March 18, Judge Brandon J. Maynard of the First District Court of Box Elder sentenced Robinson to an indeterminate term in the Utah State Prison not to exceed five years for communications fraud — a third-degree felony. The affidavit states Robinson has a history of issuing bad checks for livestock purchases. He also has a warrant for his arrest in South Dakota for a fraud case.
Robinson is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 10.