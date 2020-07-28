A Providence man accused of evading law enforcement after sending explicit photos to and agreeing to meet an agent posing as a 13-year-old girl was arraigned in 1st District Court on Monday.
Jon Wesley Erickson, 31, has been charged with enticing a minor by internet or text, a second-degree felony; failure to stop at command of police, a third-degree felony; and two counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor, both third-degree felonies.
During Erickson’s initial appearance on Monday, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered bondable bail be set at $25,000. If bail is posted, Fonnesbeck ordered Erickson not to use any device that has access to the internet.
A probable cause affidavit filed with the court states a Homeland Security Investigations agent made contact with Erickson through a mobile application while posing as a 13-year-old girl. On July 23, deputies wrote Erickson sent two explicit photos to the agent and agreed to meet them at a predetermined location in Davis County for sex. Police officers and federal agents — with badges, body armor and firearms displayed — attempted to apprehend Erickson after he and his vehicle were identified, deputies wrote.
According to the affidavit, Erickson fled in his vehicle northbound on I-15. Deputies wrote Erickson failed to yield to law enforcement in Davis, Box Elder and Cache County — where he ultimately surrendered to officers. Erickson was arrested and booked into the Cache County Jail later that night.
Erickson also told deputies "that if the agent had not jumped out of the way, Erickson would have struck him with his vehicle in an attempt to flee arrest by police,” deputies wrote.
Erickson reportedly told deputies he possessed over 100 images and videos of sexually explicit material involving children on his phone and computer.
His next court appearance was slated for Aug. 3.