A man accused of a fatal stabbing in North Logan has been deemed competent to stand trial and will now proceed with his case.
During a review hearing in 1st District Court on Monday, defense attorney Mike McGinnis told the court a competency evaluation had determined Shaun Ryan Andrews, 28, was now competent to stand trial. McGinnis agreed with the evaluation, stating that he had conferred with his client and believed Andrews to be competent.
Judge Angela Fonnesbeck scheduled Andrews to be transported to the Cache County Jail and appear for a decision to prelim hearing on Aug. 3.
Andrews appeared in court via video conference call from the Utah State Hospital, where he has been residing since being declared incompetent to stand trial on April 20. Andrews spoke very little during the hearing on Monday, only stating that he understood what was happening and affirmed he was ready to proceed.
On Nov. 23, North Park Police Department officers responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing at an apartment complex in North Logan. According to documents filed with the court, Police identified Andrews’ 60-year-old mother, Debra, lying inside the front door of an apartment and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Neighbors told police they saw a man matching Andrew’s description running from the scene.
Police wrote Andrews was located on 1200 N. Main Street in Logan and transported for questioning. While interviews were being conducted, police say a bloodied, black backpack was located near the Wal-Mart parking lot in addition to a black hooded sweatshirt and bloodied knife. Surveillance footage obtained by police depicted a man resembling Andrews discarding items in the area. Documents state Andrews entered the store to use a restroom before leaving.
Andrews received two conflicting competency evaluations before his third and final evaluation ordered in February. Documents filed with the court state Andrews didn’t appear able to rationally discuss matters with his counsel. One document stated Andrews’ mental status had “deteriorated as of late to the point that no meaningful dialogue can be had” with his attorney and defense experts.
Charges were filed against Andrews on Nov. 25. He faces one count of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree obstructing justice. Andrews could face life in prison if convicted.