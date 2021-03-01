A man initially charged with two third-degree felony counts of lewdness involving a child was bound over for trial on a single count after one charge was dismissed on Monday.
William Darrell Joyner, 53, appeared in 1st District Court virtually for a preliminary hearing. While Judge Brandon Maynard found probable cause for one count against Joyner, an identical charge was dismissed.
Joyner pleaded not guilty to the remaining charge and he was set to appear for a pretrial conference on May 10.
During the hearing, Cache County prosecutors presented testimony from a store manager and a Logan City Police detective in addition to a video interview with one of the alleged victims in the case.
According to testimony, a parent reported to store management that a man — later identified as Joyner — showed his genitals to their children in a toy aisle. The parent tracked the man down and took a photo of him after the alleged incident.
The store manager testified video footage depicted the man in the toy aisle with the two victims prior to making a purchase and leaving the store. In addition to the footage, Logan City Police detective Kristian Johnson told the court bank statements confirmed Joyner made a purchase at the store around the time of the incident and Joyner was contacted for questioning.
“Initially, he was forthcoming,” Johnson said, though Joyner became reticent and “disingenuous” after being asked about the two alleged child victims.
Johnson said Joyner asked for an attorney and questioning ceased.
A video interview with one of the child victims was presented to the court. The child stated a man had exposed himself in the toy aisle while looking at the victim, but the other alleged victim didn’t witness the incident.
Cache County prosecutor Griffin Hazard argued the evidence presented to the court was enough to bind Joyner over on both counts. Hazard told the court the second child victim didn’t actually have to see the incident to sustain both charges.
Defense attorney Shannon Demler argued that since the second child victim in the case never actually saw Joyner expose himself, one charge should be dismissed.
”By the state’s theory,” Demler said, “you could charge everybody in Walmart.”
Judge Brandon Maynard dismissed one count without prejudice, citing testimony from the child victim and state law.
According to prosecutors, the incident took place in August 2020. Joyner was arrested and booked into jail nearly a month later and was released after posting $5,000 bail.
Court records show Joyner was convicted of similar charges in 1996 and 2002 both in 3rd District Court. In 1993, Joyner was charged with a similar count in Cache County but the charge was dismissed four years later.