A man accused of threatening people during and after an incident with a paintball gun resembling “a pistol grip side-by-side barrel shotgun” has been charged with multiple felonies in 1st District Court.
Daicen Blair Montandon, 20, was arraigned on Monday in three cases filed with the court. Montandon faces six third-degree felonies — including counts of aggravated assault and retaliation against a witness — and three misdemeanors spread across the three cases.
On March 7, affidavits filed with the court state a victim reported to Logan City Police that a gun had been brandished during a dispute. Police wrote Montandon was accused of making threats at the incident address with a "facsimile firearm" and trying to make a forced entry with “associates.”
Montandon was interviewed by police and said he pointed a paintball gun concealed in a black bag at the alleged victims in an effort to get his dog back. Montandon told police he had been chased from the residence prior by a resident who possessed a “real handgun.”
Police wrote a warrant was obtained for a black bag where officers found “a black metal pistol grip gun that was consistent with a pistol grip side-by-side barrel shotgun.”
“This was found to be a paintball gun but only identifiable after opening the action,” police wrote.
“Almost immediately” after being released from jail, police wrote Montandon threatened the alleged victims in social media posts and text messages. Police wrote that a screenshot of Montandon in possession of an apparent “Glock model 19 with an extended magazine” was also provided to officers.
Montandon is currently being held in the Cache County Jail.