A man accused of a potentially fatal stabbing in Millville Canyon made his initial appearance in 1st District Court on Monday.
Ronald Daniel Nalepa, 39, has been charged with second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree failure to stop at the command of police and seven additional misdemeanors and infractions.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, Cache County deputies responded to reports of a stabbing. The alleged victim had been driven to a nearby convenience store by family members to await emergency medical services, deputies wrote, and Nalepa had fled in a red pickup.
Utah Highway Patrol troopers and Logan City Police officers located Nalepa’s truck in College Ward and observed his license plate was “totally obstructed by a piece of material,” deputies wrote. After attempting to perform a traffic stop, it’s alleged Nalepa tried to evade law enforcement.
The vehicle “fled at a high rate of speed, committing numerous traffic offenses such as running stop signs, jumping curbs, and driving with a complete and total disregard for public safety,” deputies wrote.
According to the affidavit, the chase ended at a Logan home where Nalepa exited the vehicle with his hands up but disregarded commands by law enforcement as he tried to enter the home. Deputies wrote Nalepa was tackled, a knife was removed from his pocket and he was taken into custody.
During Monday’s appearance, Cache County prosecutor Griffin Hazard told the court the attack on the victim was life-threatening. The affidavit states the alleged victim sustained a serious stab wound to the arm, was transported to a local hospital, then transported via air ambulance to a hospital on the Wasatch Front.
The affidavit states Nalepa admitted to stabbing the victim after an argument.
Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered Nalepa to be held without bail. He is set to appear for a continued initial appearance on Sept. 8.