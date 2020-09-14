A man accused of multiple instances of theft and burglary was arraigned in 1st District Court on Monday.
Hector Louise Rojas, 27, has been charged with second-degree and third-degree burglary, second-degree and third-degree theft, two counts of third-degree retaliation against a witness, three counts of third-degree unlawful acquisition of a financial card in addition to other felony and misdemeanor charges. The charges span four cases filed with the court on Monday.
Probable cause affidavits filed with the court allege Rojas stole a UPS truck and, in a separate incident, an ATV.
According to the documents, Cache County deputies responded to a business in Amalga on Thursday where a stolen UPS truck had been located via GPS tracking device. Video footage from the business depicted a man fleeing a house near the business. A resident of the home “eventually” told deputies Rojas had been at a nearby trailer; the resident took a photo of Rojas standing next to the stolen vehicle and showed it to deputies.
Rojas was located in a field walking toward Smithfield and he was arrested and booked into the Cache County Jail later that day. UPS truck keys were found in a backpack along with three financial transaction cards and methamphetamine, deputies wrote.
Another affidavit filed with the court states Rojas took an ATV, a floor jack and bolt cutters from a barn in Benson. The ATV was found at an apartment complex in North Logan, according to deputies, and Rojas is alleged to have painted the ATV black to conceal it from law enforcement.
During his appearance in court on Monday, Cache County prosecutor Griffin Hazard argued Rojas be held without bail, citing the “quite serious allegations” and potential threat to the community.
Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said she had no alternative but to hold Rojas without bail for the time being.
Rojas is set to appear in court again on Sept. 21.