A man accused of fatally shooting a coworker at a Millville construction site was denied bail after appearing in 1st District Court on Wednesday.
Lorenzo Tena-Vasquez, 59, faces one count of first-degree murder, six counts of first-degree felony discharge of a firearm and one third-degree count of felony discharge of a firearm. Charges were filed against him in August after prosecutors say he shot the alleged victim several times.
During Tena-Vasquez’s appearance, Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray asked the court to continue to hold Tena-Vasquez without bail because he was likely to flee the United States if released.
Murray said Tena-Vasquez had strong ties to Mexico, with family members who reside there.
Murray said Tena-Vasquez also posed a danger to the community given the facts of the case. According to Murray, a medical examiner report showed Tena-Vasquez shot the alleged victim 6-10 times, which included three shots to the man’s back, ultimately causing his death.
“That’s an extremely serious offense,” Murray said.
Defense attorney Bryan Sidwell addressed the risk to the public and the potential flight risk if his client were to be awarded bail. Sidwell said Tena-Vasquez had lived in Cache Valley since the late ‘70s and had ties to the area, with family living in the United States as well as Mexico. Sidwell said his client had no criminal history and allegations themselves do not necessarily make a public safety threat.
“He does have a defense,” Sidwell told the court.
While declining to go into detail, Sidwell said Tena-Vasquez had been threatened by the alleged victim who he believed had ties to “organized crime.”
Sidwell asked for some bail to be set and acknowledged that a high amount was reasonable given the charges.
Judge Brian Cannell ordered Tena-Vasquez to be held without bail, citing the public’s safety and the potential flight risk.
“Bail, in this situation, would not be appropriate,” Cannell said to announce his decision.
A preliminary hearing to determine probable cause in the case was set for Oct. 28.
Several interested parties appeared in court for the hearing — some wearing white T-shirts with messaging in support of the alleged victim.
At the end of the hearing, Cannell said the shirts of support were acceptable to be worn in court at this stage in the case. But, should the case go before a jury, Cannell warned such messaging wouldn’t be allowed.
“I understand there’s high emotions all around,” Cannell said.