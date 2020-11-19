A man facing two felony sexual assault cases involving separate alleged victims pleaded not guilty after waiving the remainder of his preliminary hearing in 1st District Court on Thursday.
Arthur Bryar Robinson, 25, has been charged with 10 first-degree felonies spanning the two cases: two counts of rape, two counts of forcible sexual abuse, two counts of object rape and four counts of forcible sodomy.
Robinson’s Thursday appearance before Judge Brandon Maynard was a continuance of preliminary hearings for each case that began on Monday.
In the firstly filed case, a Cache County Sheriff’s Office deputy testified to interviewing one of the alleged victims, who spoke to multiple incidents of sexual assault by Robinson. The deputy told the court Robinson was located in Summit County and taken to the Sheriff’s Office there, where he admitted to two sexual assault incidents.
The preliminary hearing for the second case was halted after Cache County prosecutors elected to present to the court a two-hour evidentiary video in addition to a 20- to 40-minute recorded phone call. Defense attorney Aaron Dodd and Cache County prosecutor Tony Baird agreed to continue the remaining preliminary hearing until Thursday in order for prosecutors to pare down the video to its relevant sections.
Baird also argued that Robinson be kept in the Cache County Jail due to the nature of the charges and public safety. Dodd argued that there was no evidence of force and certain documents provided to the court were “insufficient” and “vague.”
Maynard ordered Robinson to be held in jail citing “extreme danger” to the public.
During his appearance on Thursday, Robinson waived the preliminary hearings and Maynard bound him over for trial. Dodd did not immediately return requests for further comment.
Robinson is set to appear for a pretrial conference on Dec. 21.