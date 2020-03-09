A man accused of sexually abusing a woman was sentenced to jail and probation on Monday due to the high likelihood of his deportation.
Daniel Mingott, 52, pleaded no contest in January to third-degree attempted forcible sexual abuse and class-A attempted aggravated kidnapping.
Judge Brian Cannell sentenced Mingott to jail with credit for time served and ordered he get treatment if he were to stay in the United States. Cannall said if Mingott returned to the U.S. illegally he would face prison time. Mingott is originally from Peru.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Mingott was involved in a conversation with the victim that ended with him attempting to kiss her. The victim declined the advances and told Mingott to leave the home, police wrote. It’s alleged Mingott began groping and attempting to undress her despite her telling him to stop.
The victim told the court she asked Mingott to stop 19 times.
At one point Mingott told the victim he couldn’t stop, police wrote.
The victim pushed Mingott away and locked herself in the bathroom and believed Mingott was going to rape her, police wrote.