A 74-year-old man facing multiple child sexual abuse felonies waived his preliminary hearing on Wednesday.
Roberto Gustavo Ponce appeared in 1st District Court via video conference call from the Cache County Jail. Ponce faces 10 counts of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse of a child filed with the court last month.
During the appearance, Ponce elected to waive the right to his preliminary hearing under advisement of his attorney, who told the court it may lead to a more favorable resolution for his client.
Ponce is set to appear before the court again for a pretrial conference on May 5.
An affidavit filed with the court alleges Ponce inappropriately touched two alleged victims, both under 10 years old.
Logan City Police officers wrote that audio files of a recorded confrontation between Ponce and another party were provided to law enforcement. It’s alleged Ponce admitted in the recording to touching one child over the clothes three times, while another child was touched three times under the clothes and “too many times to count over the clothes.”
Police wrote both alleged child victims disclosed and described incidents of abuse to authorities. Ponce admitted to police during an interview that he had touched the alleged victims’ “private parts,” according to police, before choosing to halt the conversation.
Ponce is currently being held in jail on a no-bail status after the court determined he was a potential danger to the alleged victims and may be a flight risk.