A man accused of sexually abusing five children in Cache Valley appeared in 1st District Court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.
Fernando Carrillo, 48, faces 11 first-degree felonies: two counts of rape of a child and nine counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child. Charges were filed against Carrillo in July; the child rape charges were initially filed as counts of attempted rape of a child.
During the hearing, Cache County prosecutor Dane Murray submitted to the court four recorded interviews of alleged victims disclosing being sexually abused. Murray argued for Carrillo to be bound over on the charges as each alleged victim said they had been touched inappropriately and one child’s statement indicated she had been raped at least twice.
Defense attorney Shannon Demler, though acknowledging preliminary hearings have a low evidentiary threshold, argued there wasn’t enough evidence for the child rape charges.
Judge Brian Cannell cited the recordings of the victims and bound Carrillo over for trial. Carrillo pleaded not guilty to the charges and was set to appear for a pretrial conference on Oct. 13.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, Logan City Police received a report that Carrillo had abused five children in Cache Valley. Police wrote four of the alleged victims described being touched inappropriately by Carrillo and one victim disclosed being undressed and raped.
Police wrote “most, if not all,” of the alleged victims talked about going to Carrillo’s house to play on “his computers and Xbox.” The affidavit states the alleged victims discussed Carrillo making purchases for the children.
When contacted by law enforcement, Carrillo told police he was “shocked” and denied the allegations.
Carrillo is currently being held in the Cache County Jail on a no-bail status.