A man accused of sexually assaulting a fellow inmate pleaded guilty to reduced charges on Monday.
John Janisse, 24, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted lewdness by a sex offender, a class-A misdemeanor. Janisee was initially charged in October 2019 with lewdness by a sex offender, a third-degree felony; and forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. The felony charges have been dismissed.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Janisse exposed himself to another inmate in the Cache County Jail. It was also alleged Janisse “touched his genitals against (the victim’s) buttocks on a separate incident,” deputies wrote, causing “substantial emotional pain as discovered on a recorded phone call” between the victim and another adult.
Janisse pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual activity with a minor in June 2017 and failure to register as a sex offender in October 2019; both charges are third-degree felonies. A prison term of zero to five years in the Utah State Prison was suspended and Janisse was placed on probation, according to documents filed with the court.
Janisse is currently serving 365 days in the Cache County Jail for third-degree distribution of a controlled substance from December 2019.
A jury trial scheduled for May 14 has subsequently been cancelled.