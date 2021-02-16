A man who police say sexually assaulted six teenage minors was arraigned in 1st District Court on Tuesday.
Payden Hunter Hendershot, 21, has been charged with two counts of first-degree object rape, two counts of first-degree forcible sodomy, third-degree distribution of controlled substances and class-A furnishing alcoholic product to a minor.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, Cache County Sheriff’s deputies began investigating “numerous” allegations of sex crimes involving Hendershot in the summer of 2020. Deputies wrote that a 17-year-old alleged victim reported being sexually assaulted by Hendershot at a Cache County residence and identified other potential victims.
Five more juvenile victims were interviewed and also accused Hendershot of sexually assaulting them, deputies wrote.
“Many of the victims indicate that (Hendershot) took advantage of them while they were under the influence of drugs or intoxicated and unable to fight him off,” deputies wrote. “It is of note that with each interview, more alleged victims were named. Contact with these individuals is pending, and additional charges are likely.”
Deputies wrote Hendershot discussed the allegations with law enforcement and stated he didn’t remember details due to being heavily under the influence of controlled substances and alcohol oftentimes during the incidents. Deputies wrote Hendershot lost “connection with reality” when taking LSD, and allegedly admitted to providing controlled substances to teenagers.
Hendershot told deputies he didn’t remember sexually assaulting one of the alleged victims, but conceded it could have happened due to both of them being “extremely intoxicated.” Deputies wrote Hendershot said two other incidents were consensual — though both victims described forcible assaults — but also that he “could have read everyone wrong.”
Hendershot was booked into the Cache County Jail on Monday where he is currently being held.